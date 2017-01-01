Online Tools for Developers

ExtendsClass provides tools directly usable in a browser. It saves you from having to install add-ons to your browser in order to add features.
You have at your disposal syntax validators, code formatters, testers, HTTP clients, mock server, but also a SQLite browser.
These are small and easy-to-use tools that can help when you do not want to install software on your workstation.
The available tools allow you to convert data (CSV, TSV, XML and JSON), compare data (Text, XML, JSON), format data (XML, JSON) and also encode and decode base 64 data.
ExtendsClass's tools lets you optimize and manage your websites.
You have at your disposal minifiers and Generators.